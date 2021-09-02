Opinion: Protecting grizzly habitat

Likewise, despite claiming the new logging roads it intends to bulldoze in are “temporary,” unless they are fully removed by re-contouring, illegal motorized use will occur after the project ends. Then, despite the continued illegal use of the supposedly “closed” roads, the agency will add them back into the system as legitimate for the next logging project.

Given this well-documented pattern, the Forest Service and the Fish and Wildlife Service must determine whether the 11 miles of roads were “temporary roads” from past logging projects, monitor illegal use to determine whether berms, gates and other barriers are actually effective as closures, and then honestly tell the public whether the new roads constructed for this project will become “undetermined roads” in the future.

The reality is when these agencies say bulldozing more logging roads will have no effect on Cabinet-Yaak grizzly bears, they are violating the Endangered Species Act by withholding the legally required protections to recover the bears. Without these protections, the area is likely to experience a road density that is so high that grizzly bears will avoid it for the next 25 years and may never again have enough recurring grizzly use to contribute to recover this imperiled, tiny grizzly population.