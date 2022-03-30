Opinion: Protecting Montana communities from wildfire requires new policy, more prescribed burning

Last year, Montana's fire season started early and ended late, with smoke blanketing much of the state throughout the summer and well into the fall. As a result, countless fires burned nearly 1 million acres in Montana, triggering evacuations for thousands and destroying hundreds of homes and structures.

It's little wonder that a bipartisan survey recently conducted by Colorado College found that 92% of Montana voters are concerned about more frequent and severe wildfires. And that nearly three out of four think wildfires in the West are a more significant problem than they were ten years ago.

Unfortunately, some decision-makers exploit this growing concern over wildfires to advance problematic policies such as limiting public involvement in planning decisions, accelerating large-scale logging, or exempting logging projects from laws that protect community drinking water and wildlife habitat.

Most folks agree that the thoughtful harvesting of timber resources is an important part of Montana's economy and provides jobs in communities across our state. In addition, science-based vegetation management, including thinning and prescribed fire, can alter fire behavior and help reduce the threat of wildfire to people and their property, especially if management projects are focused on treating the wildland-urban interface. However, the idea that we can achieve shorter and less intense fire seasons by simply logging more is a political concept, not a scientific one.

That's because increasingly devastating wildfires are first and foremost a climate change issue, not merely a forest management one. A warming planet and drastic changes to land use are making it highly unlikely we will see fewer catastrophic wildfires and smoke-filled skies in Montana any time soon. A team of international scientists recently reported that the probability of devastating wildfires in places like the western U.S. could increase by a third by 2050. If we are serious about addressing the severity of our wildfire seasons, we must, without a doubt, begin by taking decisive steps to address the climate crisis and reduce carbon emissions.

At the same time, we must shift our focus away from misguided rhetoric about logging our way out of this problem and toward proven, science-based strategies that will help keep people and property safe and make Montana communities more fire-resilient.

Those strategies should include increasing the safe and effective use of prescribed fire.

New policies and management tools that expand the use of carefully planned prescribed fires under controlled conditions can reduce hazardous fuels that lead to destructive fires while increasing forest health and improving wildlife habitat. Prescribed fire is among the most cost-effective preventative measures to mitigate the risk of catastrophic wildfire. Yet, U.S. Forest Service funding for controlled burning has averaged $590 million over the last ten years, a pittance compared to the nearly $2.5 billion in suppression costs the agency has averaged over just the previous five years. Shifting our investment towards prevention by increasing resources and funding for prescribed burns makes good long-term fiscal sense.

Pairing prescribed burning with land-use planning focused on fire resilience can help us take control of our future as we face the impacts of climate change. But it's going to take more resources, ongoing collaboration with a broad and diverse community of stakeholders, and a shift in how decision-makers think about the set of solutions that will allow our communities to co-exist with fire.

We cannot afford to wait for yet another terrible fire season to start taking these actions because the very existence of many communities in Montana is at stake.

Rachael Hamby is a western lands senior policy analyst for Western Resource Advocates, and John Todd is the Deputy Director of Wild Montana.

