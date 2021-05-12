Opinion: Protecting rural Montanans from devastating medical debt

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit every corner of the United States. Rural areas have been greatly impacted, experiencing almost double the number of daily cases per 100,000 compared to major cities (32 to 17). Lack of access to care, made worse by the shuttering of rural hospitals, forced too many families to travel hundreds of miles to facilities, costing lifesaving time and burdening many with debt — from travel expenses to surprise bills for critical treatments.

Here in Montana, our state’s small and frontier counties were hit with some of the highest infection rates per capita in the country. For Native communities in rural and reservation areas, underfunded facilities and health disparities resulted in emergency-level rates of illness and loss. Thanks to Medicaid expansion, we have not lost any rural hospitals here in Montana since 2010, but our families still struggle with distances and access to care, and with increasing medical expenses and debt. An estimated 222,000 Montana adults report having difficulty covering normal household expenses. In 2015, 27% of non-elderly Montana adults were burdened with medical debt.