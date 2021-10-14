Opinion: Proud to support Daniel Carlino for City Council

When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’ To this day, especially in times of ‘disaster,’ I remember my mother’s words, and I am always comforted by realizing that there are still so many helpers — so many caring people in this world.
— Mr. Rogers
As one of Missoula’s Democratic state legislators, I am always meeting the helpers in our community. These are people who quietly exemplify public service, who work day in and day out to substantively improve the lives of their neighbors, who make Missoula uniquely Missoula. Daniel Carlino is one of those helpers, and I am excited to support his campaign to serve on city council.
Daniel brings a vision backed by concrete plans and informed by years of experience working to empower Missoula’s disabled youth and organizing to fight climate change. He has bold but realistic ideas to improve the quality of life for everyone in our community. Some of his proposals include:
● Adding a bicycle-pedestrian path to the Montana Rail Link bridge over the Clark Fork
● Adding crosswalks throughout every neighborhood
● Bringing reliable snow-plowing service to all residential streets
● Targeting TIF funds to invest in affordable housing
● Limiting the number of AirBnbs to preserve our residential housing stock
● Expanding (not just preserving) Missoula’s open space and conservation lands
Daniel is also the only Ward 3 candidate committed to fully fund Missoula’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund. That fund creates permanently affordable homes for Missoulians struggling to handle our rapidly increasing cost of living. In my years as a public defender, I saw firsthand how housing instability can throw families into a downward spiral. When we don’t prioritize housing as a human right, we pay for it later through increased incarceration, hospitalization, and so on. Missoula desperately needs councilors like Daniel who are committed to concrete action to end our housing crisis and ensure everyone in our community has a home.
Carlino, however, does not merely talk about equity — he fights for it. Last year, for example, Carlino helped organize a grassroots movement advocating for an equitable and evidence-based city budget that reflects Missoula’s values. This group pressed for, and won, an increase in funding for permanently affordable housing in Missoula that cannot be flipped or converted into Airbnbs.
This past legislative session, Montana’s Democratic state legislators fought tooth-and-nail to protect our environment, expand public pre-K, and boost construction of affordable housing. Gov. Greg Gianforte and his far-right allies in the legislature almost always stood in the way.
At the city level, however, we have the opportunity to take real action to strengthen our community. With dedicated community members like Daniel in public service, Missoula’s future is bright. I strongly encourage Missoulians in Ward 3 to vote Daniel Carlino for city council.
Danny Tenenbaum represents House District 95 in the Montana Legislature.