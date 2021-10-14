Opinion: Proud to support Daniel Carlino for City Council

When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’ To this day, especially in times of ‘disaster,’ I remember my mother’s words, and I am always comforted by realizing that there are still so many helpers — so many caring people in this world.

— Mr. Rogers

As one of Missoula’s Democratic state legislators, I am always meeting the helpers in our community. These are people who quietly exemplify public service, who work day in and day out to substantively improve the lives of their neighbors, who make Missoula uniquely Missoula. Daniel Carlino is one of those helpers, and I am excited to support his campaign to serve on city council.

Daniel brings a vision backed by concrete plans and informed by years of experience working to empower Missoula’s disabled youth and organizing to fight climate change. He has bold but realistic ideas to improve the quality of life for everyone in our community. Some of his proposals include:

● Adding a bicycle-pedestrian path to the Montana Rail Link bridge over the Clark Fork

● Adding crosswalks throughout every neighborhood