Opinion: Public education is the foundation of our democracy

Why am I running for School Board? Public education is the foundation of our democracy. It enables our children’s success as citizens and provides them with the knowledge and skills to reach their potential. I grew up in Austin, Texas, the second of seven children. We all enjoyed 12 years of public education. We were expected to do well, to complete our homework (all working at the kitchen table together), and to participate fully in sports or music or arts. We had chores after school and on weekends including, for us older kids, babysitting at home. I was the only one of my siblings to complete college straight out of high school. I paid my own way, working as a secretary in a department at the University of Texas and eventually getting scholarships to help cover expenses. I continued in graduate school at Cornell University where I obtained a PhD in Developmental Psychology. I then was a professor at Rutgers University for two decades, teaching large classes in developmental psychology and conducting research on infants’ and children’s learning. In 2003 my husband Dave and I moved to Missoula where I took a position as Associate Provost at UM. In that role I oversaw a number of programs, including the Writing and Public Speaking Center, Office for Student Success, Internship Services, TRIO, and Upward Bound. My background in education spans many levels, as a student in K-12, an undergraduate, a graduate student, a page in the university library, a departmental secretary, a faculty member, and an administrator. Each experience cemented my beliefs that education for all is crucial and that critical thinking bolstered by knowledge is required in our society to maintain democracy and to reach individual goals.

I am now a member of the Missoula County Public Schools Board of Trustees representing Target Range and Bonner (High School District B). The board interviewed candidates and I was selected to fill a vacancy in September 2021; I am running to complete the remaining two years of the term. I have been on a K-8 school board before. When our two daughters were in school, first I and then my husband served on the board for two terms each. Being on the MCPS Board is a similar experience. School boards mainly oversee the superintendent, approve budgets, approve personnel appointments and terminations, and write policy in accordance with state requirements. None of this is glamorous but it is important to the smooth running of the schools. I bring no agenda to the job beyond helping the schools help students succeed.

In 2022, the MCPS Board faces many challenges. Among the most important are assessing and addressing the effects of the pandemic on students’ learning, hiring a new superintendent, and adapting to nation-wide shortages in teachers and staff. Because I’m well versed in assessment and child development and I’ve served on a host of search committees to select administrators and faculty at UM, I will bring appropriate skills to tackle these and other issues. If you have questions about the board and my candidacy, please contact me at arlene4mschools@gmail.com and look at my FaceBook page.

Please show that you too believe in public education by voting. Mail ballots must be returned to the Elections Office by May 3 to ensure that we sustain a healthy, vibrant educational system for the children and youth of Missoula.

Arlene Walker-Andrews is a candidate for the Missoula County Public School Board of Trustees.

