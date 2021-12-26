Opinion: Public schools need support

Ken Burns, the documentarian, has famously claimed that America’s National Parks are our greatest idea. I agree that our parks are wonderful, a huge ongoing benefit to the people, but I think there is an even greater idea: American public schools. I think they are our greatest idea, a treasure, and believe they are the means and formula for keeping our republic intact and healthy.

The USA is a hugely diverse nation, and all who come here (and all who have ever come here) need to learn to swim in the pool of American society, a growing and changing mixture of cultural beliefs and practices. The quickest and best way to do that is to involve all American young people in a common effort; public school. There young people see and hear and work with their fellow Americans, often cheek by jowl, shoulder to shoulder, and gain understanding firsthand about all that we have in common. No other organizational idea comes close to accomplishing this so well.

The virtues of American public schools are many, and noteworthy among them are these: cost (a fraction of private schools or charter schools), practicality (already exist in every American municipality), community centers (used for far more than just classroom instruction), diversity (kids from various backgrounds work together), academic opportunities (a wider breadth of offerings than any specialty school), and expertise (teacher qualifications for public school teachers mean expertise of faculty).

Somehow, this honorable idea, this cornerstone of our common futures, has become a political hot issue. Our state has an Office of Public Instruction, headed by Elsie Arntzen, a former teacher and former Republican legislator, designed to promote and oversee Montana’s public schools. Mrs. Arntzen likes to listen to parents across Montana, but mostly she likes to listen to parents who want their children to go to parochial schools, or home school, or who find nothing but fault in public schools.

Mrs. Arntzen recently received a letter from local superintendents requesting that she strive to get her office in order because its disorder negatively affects their ability to do their jobs. Predictably, a swell of support from Arntzen’s supporters has now arisen. In the suddenly hyper-political howling, the very idea of supporting public schools seems to be in jeopardy. What I wonder is this: will public schools survive as an institution, or will they atrophy from lack of support until they are no more than a vestige of what they once were, but could still be?

Mrs. Arntzen is well-connected in Helena. Has she used those connections to increase funding for public schools and increase their standing and value in every community in Montana? Has she gone to the Legislature and orated passionately in favor of more support for schools? Has she reminded her constituents that public schools are one of the state’s greatest assets, which find themselves under relentless attack by those who see government as unneeded or evil? Has she promoted Indian Education for all, especially off-reservation schools?

Has she reminded the state that the Constitution does indeed have a separation between church and state, and has she vigorously defended that constitutional position? Has she fostered a positive and professional office environment? After all, her title is Superintendent of Public Instruction. She’s entrusted with a great responsibility. These things are the least she should have been doing all along, if she is doing her job.

Dan Sieckman is a retired Missoula County Public Schools English teacher.

