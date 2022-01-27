Opinion: Public schools prepare youth

Kendall Cotton’s recent oped (Missoulian, Jan. 17) about parents and schools makes it clear he is not about trying to break down barriers in government, but he is just trying to break down government.

“Parental rights” does not mean a single parent (or even a small minority of misinformed folks) should be able to disrupt the educational process for our community of students and parents. His article uses distortion and false flags to discredit educated professionals who are working under difficult circumstances (to say the least) to do their best for students.

He started the latest column with a “whereas” from the 2011 SJ-9 resolution without credit. Always give a source when quoting something or someone so it may be verified.

To be clear, a resolution is not law. Also, this “whereas” contains an error — as a 1973 U.S. Supreme Court ruling states that education “is not among the rights afforded explicit protection under our Federal Constitution.” Both the federal and Montana constitutions provide for “equal access.”

He states that the Montana public school system doesn’t afford parents the “basic right” to direct their child’s education. But he is wrong. Parents have the ability to vote for members of the school’s board and can vote for someone with similar views — or they can run for the position — and they may attend school board meetings to express their opinions (preferably, in a civil manner). This is a mature democratic process, in action, at a local level.

A basic tenet missing is that of the primary purpose of public schools: to prepare youth to take their place in society. This means providing an education that serves the general public and not that of a specific individual parent. “Freedom” is not meant as a free pass to do whatever a person wants, especially if it disrupts the rest of society.

Finally, public schools are charged with the safety of all students and staff. I don’t remember Cotton complaining about the presence of school resource officers (law enforcement) — without parental consent — when we began having mass school shootings. Why is he now complaining about masks when he has abdicated to the schools about locked doors and metal detectors?

He seems to want parents who may be engineers or sales clerks to have more to say about what qualifies as a good, general, well-rounded education than people who have spent years being educated, trained, and have the experience to make those decisions. His thoughts extrapolated a bit would give each passenger the right to determine how a commercial airliner is flown, even though the pilot has hundreds or thousands of hours in education, training, and experience — utter foolishness.

He mentions “one-size-fits-all” as a complaint instead of the compliment it is. This is exactly what public schools aspire to in providing a general education as preparation for youth to be valuable, contributing citizens.

C. Burt Caldwell is a retired director of manufacturing in the automotive and space industries, a member of local boards and councils, and has been active in Montana politics for over a decade. He lives in Missoula.

