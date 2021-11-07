Opinion: Reaching Home succeeds, not fails

“A lie can travel halfway around the world before the truth can get its boots on.” I think of that saying, attributed to everyone from Mark Twain to Winston Churchill, every time I hear Missoula’s 10-year plan to end homelessness disparaged as a failure.

The truth is that Reaching Home has taken strong steps over the last decade toward making homelessness in Missoula rare, brief, and nonrecurring. We are not there yet, but we are not failing. Nevertheless, because homelessness still exists, and has worsened here and nationwide during the COVID-19 pandemic, critics are quick to dismiss the 10-year-plan as a failure, without ever offering practical alternatives to its comprehensive strategies.

Nor do they acknowledge the reality that homelessness is complex; it can’t be ended quickly, or via a one-size fits all approach. A single working mom with kids needs different kinds of support and services to end her family’s homelessness than does an elderly homeless man struggling with addiction and/or mental illness, or a kid aging out of foster care. There are no “the homeless.”

In an impossibly tight housing market, Reaching Home’s heroic frontline practitioners work day after day, household by household, to address the unique situations of diverse individuals and families, and help them meet their housing needs. Secure housing is the first step toward greater independence.

Ending homelessness also means changing systems. Reaching Home makes it clear that the answer to homelessness is not shelter, but housing, which requires an adequate supply of housing options. While solutions are in the works, good projects like the Trinity Project housing collaboration don’t happen overnight. They take time and cost money. Deep, trusting, effective public-private collaborations to bring about necessary systems change, such as the Missoula Coordinated Entry System — a process of addressing homelessness that saves lives and money — also take time to forge.

In partnership with the city and county, United Way is proud to champion Reaching Home and its many accomplishments: coordinated entry; solution-based weekly conferencing, where the cases of individuals experiencing homelessness are reviewed by name; a robust housing solutions fund, enabling frontline workers to quickly resolve clients’ housing issues; emergency winter shelter; a COVID-safe non-congregate shelter; a temporary safe outdoor space and, soon, other safe outdoor options for people with no other place to go. We are also proud of Reaching Home’s leadership roundtable of public- and private-sector leaders, including unhoused people, whose experience informs lasting solutions.

Did Reaching Home achieve its ambitious goal in a decade? No. But we’re not failing; we’re moving forward. What can we improve? We need to better educate the public and policy makers at every level about homelessness and encourage investment in solutions that work. We need to access more housing that is affordable, and also to bust persistent myths — that all homeless people are lazy, criminal, or morally flawed; that other cities bus their unhoused residents to Missoula; or that providing services fosters corruption and dependence, instead of promoting greater self-reliance.

If ending homelessness were easy or cheap, Missoula would have done it by now, including in the past decade. But we see our collective approach — which did not exist before Reaching Home — succeeding every single day. Solving homelessness isn’t solely local government’s job, or the nonprofit sector’s job, or the faith community’s job, or the job of housing developers, or of unhoused people. By sitting at the table together, we offer the collective vision, insight, skills and resources necessary to strengthen Missoula for everyone by ensuring that all Missoulians have the opportunity to reach home.

Susan Hay Patrick is the chief executive officer of United Way of Missoula County. She co-chaired the working group that created Reaching Home: Missoula’s 10-Year Plan to End Homelessness and chairs its leadership roundtable.

