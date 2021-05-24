Opinion: Reaping the bitter fruits of collaboration

For more than 20 years the American public has been inundated with local, state and federal governments lauding “collaboration” as a means of dealing with natural resource, environmental, wilderness and endangered species issues. It was an easy, albeit false, premise to sell to the public — namely that local “stakeholders” would sit down and come up with “bottom up, not top down” solutions that would become policy. But we now see the truth and, unfortunately, are reaping the bitter fruits collaboration has sown.

Make no mistake, collaboration strategy was devised by economic sectors primarily dependent upon the utilization of public resources for their profits. And while Republican governors and presidents initiated that strategy, it was willingly embraced by Democrat politicians as a means of dodging the tough decisions for the political expediency of kicking the can down the road to “collaboratives.”

The classic example is the Healthy Forests Initiative devised by former timber lobbyist Mark Rey, who was appointed by President Bush to oversee our national forests. The timber industry knew it would be tough for conservationists to argue against “healthy forests,” since who doesn’t want a healthy forest?