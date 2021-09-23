Opinion: Reconciliation bill needs to pass

Imagine what it is like to have two weeks to save the world? Now, this may sound like a hypothetical exercise, or the start of a fantastical epic, but it’s not. This is our world.

In the next 10 days, Congress has the chance to pass a $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill. It doesn’t have a cool name, and it sounds pretty esoteric, but don’t be fooled; this bill is our best — and perhaps only — chance to address climate change.

That makes right now, this September, the most important month of my lifetime. I am just 23 years old, and my future is already on the line. At 23, I am not worried about meeting the love of my life, building my career, or starting a family. I am worried about making sure our senators use this fast-closing window of opportunity to chart a course toward a better future.

We need this bill, because without it, we’re careening toward utter tragedy. This summer, droughts bled our land dry, heat waves were not just uncomfortable, but deadly; wildfires scorched the earth and their smoke choked the sky; hurricanes destroyed homes that may never be rebuilt; and floodwaters drowned our families. This is the reality of the climate crisis, and without action, it will only get worse.