Opinion: Red tape will keep Montanans from health care

Republicans came into office this winter promising to create economic opportunity for Montana families, but their actions since then have betrayed those promises. That betrayal is on display in the Gianforte administration’s newest attack on Montanans’ health care.

A few years ago, Republicans and Democrats in Montana came together to create a unique Medicaid program called HELP, which covers almost 100,000 people. Nearly 2 in 3 Montana businesses rely on HELP to provide health insurance to their employees. HELP keeps Montanans healthy and ready to go to work for Main Street businesses.

Now Gov. Greg Gianforte and Republicans in the Legislature want to put red tape between Montanans and their health care. Like most of us, Medicaid recipients currently sign up for health coverage just once per year. Under a new rule proposed by the Gianforte administration, many Montanans with the lowest wages will have to reapply for their health insurance multiple times throughout the year. They’ll have to repeatedly fight with bureaucratic red tape just to keep access to their health insurance.