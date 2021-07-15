Opinion: Reduce emissions with fuel efficiency

With climate change causing more heat and less rain, even small actions, when done by many, can make a difference.

For instance, if you drive so as to save gas, you cut emissions in two ways. Your vehicle emits less, and if you fill up less often, you decrease the huge carbon chain of extracting the oil, refining it and delivering it to the pump.

Driving to save fuel is simple — just plan to use your brakes as seldom as possible. Every time you apply your brakes, you wasted the last amounts of fuel you used.

Don’t drive right up to a red stoplight, or stop sign, or intersection where you must slow down; instead, use your car’s momentum to coast up to it. You can often coast for two or more blocks. Try for only 20 mph when you apply your brakes.

Don’t follow another vehicle closely, so that you must apply your brakes when the person in front of you does.

Start slowly and consistently; avoid fast starts.

Drive slower in general, as wind resistance increases as the square of your speed (driving at 70 confronts almost twice the wind resistance as driving at 50 (50 x 50 = 250, 70 x 70 = 490).