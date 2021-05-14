Opinion: Regents set university system policy

We have all laughed skeptically at the phrase, “We’re from the government and we’re here to help you.” Our fear of government overreach is why we have a U.S. Constitution and a state Constitution. Constitutions put the brakes on.

In the issue currently before the Montana Board of Regents, possibly implementing a new law about guns on campus, government is involved either way. The question is, does the primary power to set policy for the university system reside with the Legislature? Or does it reside with the Board of Regents? Both have important roles and limits assigned by the Montana Constitution.

The Board of Regents is considering ways to implement the new law, House Bill 102. The potential implementation bumps up against two sets of constitutional brakes. One limits the government’s role regarding the right to bear arms. The other limits the legislature’s role regarding most college and university policies.