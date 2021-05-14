Opinion: Regents set university system policy

We have all laughed skeptically at the phrase, “We’re from the government and we’re here to help you.” Our fear of government overreach is why we have a U.S. Constitution and a state Constitution. Constitutions put the brakes on.
In the issue currently before the Montana Board of Regents, possibly implementing a new law about guns on campus, government is involved either way. The question is, does the primary power to set policy for the university system reside with the Legislature? Or does it reside with the Board of Regents? Both have important roles and limits assigned by the Montana Constitution.
The Board of Regents is considering ways to implement the new law, House Bill 102. The potential implementation bumps up against two sets of constitutional brakes. One limits the government’s role regarding the right to bear arms. The other limits the legislature’s role regarding most college and university policies.
The best policy for campuses and for individual citizens, in regard to firearms on campus, has always been worthy of debate in Montana. Who decides? The legislative branch? The executive branch? Or in this case, the Board of Regents? Montana’s Constitution is clear. Only one of the three is in the driver’s seat when it comes to policies such as academic quality and student well-being.
If the regents decide that more guns on campus are a good thing for students and campuses, so be it. The seven of them have been selected by governors of both parties. They have a layer of insulation from politics. But if they pass the policy because the Legislature is attempting to drive the train, that is wrong. No constitutional individual right, at the state or federal level, is absolute. When and who in government can step on the brakes, on any given issue, can be a deadly serious dilemma.
In Montana, when it comes to managing the university system, the Board of Regents is in charge. It should dispute any law that usurps its constitutional mandate.
Sheila M. Stearns is a former Montana commissioner of higher education and served as interim president of the University of Montana from late 2016 to early 2018.