Opinion: Regier blind to climate change crisis

If that weren’t enough to demonstrate just how out-of-touch Regier is, he goes on to blame the Biden administration for limiting the amount of oil and gas produced in Montana and for eliminating hundreds of jobs — something he and his allies wish could be true for the sake of political leverage, but simply isn’t.

The truth is, this administration has done nothing to limit the amount of gas produced on public land in Montana. It hasn’t had to, because oil and gas executives are doing it themselves. That’s right: If anyone or anything is responsible for the fact that no drills are operating on public lands in Montana today, it’s the industry.

According to data from the Bureau of Land Management, oil and gas companies are sitting on nearly 800 already approved permits to drill on public lands, but currently not using any of them, even though market conditions are quite favorable. That means the companies could drill now, but they’ve chosen not to. And that’s largely been the case for the last 10 years. Between 2011 and 2020, leases covering over 1.6 million acres of public lands expired without resulting in a single job or any return on public investment.