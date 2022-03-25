Opinion: Regulations were created to protect air and drinking water

Always be wary of the cry for removing regulations in order to solve the housing affordability as was advocated by Republican legislators (Missoulian March 20).

This is code for shifting costs to future taxpayers. This whine has been used ever since state and local governments have tried to force housing developers to meet their responsibilities to provide the proper improvements for their development.

There was a time when land division for housing was simply a paper process. So housing developed with substandard water and sewer systems and unsustainable street and road systems. Then the future property owners inherited substandard public facilities and had to pay to improve them or have the government bail them out. Missoulians inherited the unregulated developments of the '50s and '60s that provided no public sewer and contaminated our drinking water and the local rivers.

State and local governments have to work to help the housing affordability issue with assistance in providing public facilities to enable more development. Regulations to enable higher density merits consideration but be wary of the call to get government out of the way or remove red tape as it creates a blind that shifts the burdens to future property owners to solve these problems.

State and local government regulations were thoughtfully created to protect our air and drinking water and our quality of life. These regulations were the result of citizens, property owners, and public officials trying to solve problems.

Missoula has worked extensively to protect its air and water qualities. Also, it has created open space and park amenities improving quality of life. Lets not lose it in the rush to provide needed housing.

Bruce Bender worked for 32 years as the City Engineer, Public Works Director, and CAO for the City of Missoula.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0