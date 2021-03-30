Opinion: Remembering Baylor, basketball days

Last week there were many news reports about the death of Elgin Baylor. Those reports stirred up memories of my basketball days on the basketball team of Carroll College in Helena. In 1955, when I was a sophomore, our team qualified for the District 5 NAIA playoffs in Bozeman. The winner of that tournament would go to the NAIA finals in Kansas City. I looked up some stats from that tournament. This is some of what I learned, mingled with a few personal memories.

On Friday night, our team played against the team from the College of Idaho (Caldwell, Idaho). One of their starting forwards was a 6-foot-5 freshman whose name was Elgin Baylor. He had a storied high school basketball career in Washington, D.C. Later he went on to NBA fame and is in the Basketball Hall of Fame. With him on that team was their starting center, 6-foot-3 R.C. Owens. He later was a star receiver with the NFL San Francisco 49ers.

Our coach at Carroll College was a Catholic priest by the name of Raymond Hunthausen. Prior to our game with the College of Idaho, Father Hunthausen took Jim Callaghan (now a retired oral surgeon) and myself aside. He told us he wanted us to double-team a forward on the Idaho team. He told us his number. His name was Elgin Baylor. We had never heard of him before that night. His teammate, R.C. Owens, made them an impressive duo.