Opinion: Remembering James W. 'Jim' Murry

Saying Jim was the head of the AFL-CIO for 23 years doesn’t do him justice. Noting he was declared the 2 nd most influential Montanan by Lee Newspapers in 1982 is only part of the story. Jim Murry was a coalition-builder and champion of workers, the poor, the voiceless and architect of monumental social and environmental advancement. And there was no better true and loyal friend.

Jim was first a mentor to me when I was a 26-year old newly appointed Executive Director of the Montana Democratic Party, just as Montana began the colossal battle over the special sales tax referendum in 1971. We were colleagues in that battle as well as innumerable electoral battles over the years, including those when I was in campaign management. Jim and I were roommates at Democratic National Conventions (boy was that a blast) as we sought to influence national level politics and policy. We were road warriors as we drove across Montana to mobilize labor and Democrats for elections and get out the vote, but also in the end for the funerals of Brothers and Sisters and friends and comrades who had fought the good fight. Together, we were part of a larger family of warriors for economic and social justice, of first moving Montana toward our progressive ideals and more recently of defending the progress we had made as it faces a new right-wing assault.