Opinion: Republican civil war bad for America

Some might find it entertaining to watch the Republican Party at war with itself, divided over, of all things, some measure of “loyalty” to a deposed president. And while it’s true that watching so-called “leaders” like Sen. Lindsey Graham and Rep. Kevin McCarthy prostate themselves before the Golden Golf Cart, the reality is that this political theater is seriously detracting from the job for which these people were elected — namely, governing and providing for the well-being of 330 million Americans instead of continuing the hate-mongering, lies and intentional turning of citizens against each other we have lived through for the last four years.
The simple truth is that we are faced with enormously complex problems that will require those in positions of power to act decisively or face the increasingly destructive results of kicking the can down the road.
Topping the list is, of course, global warming. Anyone who thinks the problem will simply “disappear like a miracle” might want to check out the latest maps of temperature change across the planet — including the good old USA.
Basically, the entire southwest is in a horrific mega-drought cycle for which no end seems in sight. The Colorado River, which provides water to about 40 million people for domestic, agricultural and recreation uses, has so little water in it that Lake Powell, which is a whopping 185 miles long, may reach “dead pool” this summer. “Dead pool” means the lake’s level is so low it can no longer drain out through the hydroelectric generators, not only resulting in lost power, but providing no water for 120-mile-long Lake Mead, let alone ever making it to the Pacific Ocean in the Gulf of California.
Concurrently, the same patterns that produce low snowfall and longer, hotter summers are driving wildfires across the West — and Montana is no exception. As our glaciers disappear, the entire eco and social systems that rely on their life-giving waters are in peril. And no, water is not particularly concerned with whom you voted for or what political party, if any, you might claim to belong to.
In the meantime, the rising incidence of enormously damaging and costly storms continues to rake the southern U.S. with hurricanes, floods and tornadoes far out of proportion with historic norms fed by rapidly warming oceans.
And then there’s the pandemic. Thanks to a determined vaccination effort, we are slowly achieving a semblance of normality. But the harsh truth is that COVID continues to rage out of control and with a half-million new cases a day in India alone, there is justifiable concern over emerging new variants of the virus.
Against this backdrop we have a brutal civil war in the Republican Party that threatens the very foundations of our democracy. Angered by their loss of the White House and both chambers of Congress, the GOP has attacked the voting process itself under the fallacious contention that the last election was fraudulent — and it’s purging those who refuse to support the “Big Lie” that the election was stolen. In our nation’s hour of great need, the GOP is missing in action, consumed by internecine warfare.
Luckily, President Biden and the congressional Democratic majorities continue to move forward with concrete plans and funding to address our increasingly serious environmental, social, and infrastructure problems — as well as protecting our right to vote. Given the challenges facing the nation, the Democrats would undoubtedly appreciate their Republican colleagues “putting their shoulder to the wheel,” to help out too — at least those not caught up in the GOP’s insane civil war.
George Ochenski writes from Helena.