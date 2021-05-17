Opinion: Republican civil war bad for America

Some might find it entertaining to watch the Republican Party at war with itself, divided over, of all things, some measure of “loyalty” to a deposed president. And while it’s true that watching so-called “leaders” like Sen. Lindsey Graham and Rep. Kevin McCarthy prostate themselves before the Golden Golf Cart, the reality is that this political theater is seriously detracting from the job for which these people were elected — namely, governing and providing for the well-being of 330 million Americans instead of continuing the hate-mongering, lies and intentional turning of citizens against each other we have lived through for the last four years.

The simple truth is that we are faced with enormously complex problems that will require those in positions of power to act decisively or face the increasingly destructive results of kicking the can down the road.

Topping the list is, of course, global warming. Anyone who thinks the problem will simply “disappear like a miracle” might want to check out the latest maps of temperature change across the planet — including the good old USA.