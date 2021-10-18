Opinion: Republican elections probe

The ink is barely dry on Republicans’ legislative attacks on democracy before we learn they want to inflict further outrages against Montana (Missoulian, Oct. 2). Now they want to join with the Arizona, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wisconsin Republican ignoramuses in establishing a probe of our own 2020 election outcomes.
Their reason, according to State Senate President Mark Blasdel and House Speaker Wylie Galt, is simply that they received a letter from a majority of Republican state legislators, claiming suspected widespread voter fraud. This, from the same deep thinkers, the majority of whom still believe the Big Lie that the election was stolen and Trump won. So we should accept their unfounded theories of fraud, without so much as a shred of evidence, nor any valid examples, in our state — widely regarded as having the most open, free, reliable, and secure elections in the U.S.? Someone should remind them that Trump carried Montana, as did every Republican running for major state office.
So why would they try this outrageous political stunt now, having sufficiently trashed our voting rights with their newly passed laws, the rights that Montanans most treasure in their "last best place?" Like the above-mentioned states, it appears they wish only to discredit and cast doubt on the voting process itself, for their future gain, where some have actually passed laws permitting their state legislatures to overturn voting results and appoint their own selected electors or officers. Heaven forbid this outcome in Montana — or anywhere — clearly the last nail in democracy’s coffin.
But in the unlikely event of enactment, what about cost? It’s reported that the phony “audit” the Republicans held in Arizona — of only Maricopa County —has cost over $6 million. In Pennsylvania, where “investigators” are seeking individual voters’ personal information, costs will likely be higher. How about a state the size of Montana? And how would the Republicans pay for it? Yes, I know, they would take the money from healthcare, from education, or from law enforcement, all of which would be typical of them. But it’s really hard to believe they will get away with enacting this nonsense before they receive their just rewards — being tarred, feathered, and ridden out of town on a rail.
Actually, since this proposed action is altogether foreign to Montana’s traditions of government and its financing, I suggest a novel new financing tool: Surely, no Democratic legislator would sign onto this travesty, so I propose that when they railroad it through, the Republican Party must pay for it in full. And I mean every dime of it, including the added costs of town and county election centers being examined, with not one penny of tax money being spent for this outrage. Surely a party so dedicated to its suspicions will eagerly put their money where their mouth is.
They must not have subpoena power, nor the ability to run roughshod over the populace. And every step, every dollar, every minute, every communication of the “probe” must be documented, witnessed and monitored by a recognized neutral authority, including a final report submitted in full to the people of Montana. Further, their funding must be detailed, including all money raised for this purpose from any of their preferred dark-money donors, who will doubtless be delighted to contribute. Being held to this discipline might discourage the Republicans from similarly insulting Montana in the future.