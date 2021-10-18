Opinion: Republican elections probe

But in the unlikely event of enactment, what about cost? It’s reported that the phony “audit” the Republicans held in Arizona — of only Maricopa County —has cost over $6 million. In Pennsylvania, where “investigators” are seeking individual voters’ personal information, costs will likely be higher. How about a state the size of Montana? And how would the Republicans pay for it? Yes, I know, they would take the money from healthcare, from education, or from law enforcement, all of which would be typical of them. But it’s really hard to believe they will get away with enacting this nonsense before they receive their just rewards — being tarred, feathered, and ridden out of town on a rail.

Actually, since this proposed action is altogether foreign to Montana’s traditions of government and its financing, I suggest a novel new financing tool: Surely, no Democratic legislator would sign onto this travesty, so I propose that when they railroad it through, the Republican Party must pay for it in full. And I mean every dime of it, including the added costs of town and county election centers being examined, with not one penny of tax money being spent for this outrage. Surely a party so dedicated to its suspicions will eagerly put their money where their mouth is.