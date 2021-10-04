Opinion: Republicans are failing on workforce housing

This summer, I heard from small business owners about how Montana’s lack of housing is holding back our economy. It’s a story I keep hearing, that Main Street wants to hire, and Montanans want to go where the jobs are, but they can’t find a home or apartment they can afford. The typical price of a home in Montana has risen more than 10% in the last year, showing us the housing struggles that were localized to just some of our communities have spread to hamstring communities throughout this state.

It’s unacceptable that hard-working Montanans increasingly have to worry whether they can build the life they want in their home state. Montana has the resources to support folks as they buy their first homes, try to make rent, or find space for their growing families. Unfortunately, we’re squandering the opportunities available to us.

During the 2021 Montana Legislative Session, Governor Gianforte teamed up with Republican legislators to give tens of millions of dollars in tax breaks to the wealthy, all while refusing to pass commonsense proposals to tackle the rising costs of housing. They said, we can wait to address this problem until after the session, when we decide how to spend the resources the state receives through the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA.