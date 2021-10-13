Opinion: Republicans' big win?

Congratulations to Montana Republicans! In the November 2020 elections you had the largest Republican victories in the history of Montana. Republicans won control of all five statewide offices for the first time, elected only the third Republican U.S. senator in our history, and the largest Republican majority ever in the Montana legislature.

Montana Republicans rightly celebrated as they entered 2021, the year to start governing. But in the last 10 months they must have discovered some very nefarious deeds in their election, as they now suggest it was fraudulent. How could that be?

The people who run Montana elections are Republican by large majorities. The Secretary of State, who oversees all Montana state local elections, was and is Republican. Most of the county chief election officers are Republican. More Republicans volunteer as election monitors in Montana than Democrats. There surely couldn’t have been an election “fix” or “steal” that Republicans have discovered, could there?