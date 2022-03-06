Opinion: Republicans making it harder for Americans to vote

The vital mechanism for a functioning democracy is for the people to choose their leaders. After losing the 2020 presidential election, Republicans challenged the polls in 60 court cases, each one failing.

Instead, they decided on a different approach once practiced by Joseph Stalin. They are making sure they do the choosing. Instead of reevaluating their positions and message to attract more voters, they doubled down on the disinformation that the election was stolen and the attack on voting rights was their response.

Since the Supreme Court limited voting rights in the Shelby County case, Republicans introduced over 425 bills in 49 states, including Montana, making it more difficult for millions of Americans to vote. For example, discriminatory voter roll purges, invalidating ballots cast by mail, purging voter lists. In Georgia, it is a criminal offense to give water or snacks to people in line to vote. In Iowa and Kansas, it is a criminal offense for returning ballots from people who need help. To vote in Florida, people who have been in jail must pay for their prison food/lodging before voting — a modern-day poll tax. In Michigan, it is a criminal offense for election officials to encourage people to mail in ballots. They decimate ballot drop boxes in urban areas or ban them altogether on election day when most needed.

Because of the 2020 census, Republicans gerrymandered districts to give them an unfair advantage. They have drawn the voting districts to pick their voters — not the voters choosing them. For example, Jim Jordan’s district in Ohio looks like a silhouette of an upside-down half-moon splitting towns to ensure his re-election. He can’t lose. So the Republican Party’s response to the record voter turnout in 2020 is to ensure it never happens again.

Further, the Republicans are replacing secretaries of state who certify election results with partisans willing to reverse a state's election total if the results aren’t what they want. There are zero Republicans, including Senator Daines and Congressman Rosendale, who support strengthening voting rights. When a voting rights bill comes to the Senate, Mitch McConnell and Republicans block any vote to help voters using a filibuster.

And for the record, the filibuster is an antiquated Senate rule devised by segregationists in the 50s and 60s to prevent a civil rights bill from being passed. But Republicans have disregarded the filibuster repeatedly to appoint Supreme Court justices or prevent President Obama from selecting a judge or passing the Trump tax cut to help the wealthy. Voting rights experts acknowledge that these Republican voter suppression laws are the greatest assault on our democracy since Jim Crow. According to David Pepper in Laboratories of Autocracy, these laws make it more difficult for the aged, people of color, and people in the inner city to vote.

These laws do not make voting better in their respective states but help one party, the Republicans. These efforts are not about fair elections but winning elections. Because of voter suppression laws, electing partisan state officials to overturn election results, and partisan gerrymandering, the Republicans could retake the House and Senate without gaining one vote.

They have abandoned the right to a free and fair election — the foundation of our democracy; instead, they are following the Joseph Stalin formula that the people who vote choose nothing. Those who count the votes decide everything.

David James of Eureka is a retired history/political science teacher.

