Opinion: Republicans proving they’re utterly incapable of governing

Montana’s Constitution guarantees its citizens the “inalienable right to a clean and healthful environment” — and it’s unconscionable to make citizens pay to take part in ensuring our government doesn’t violate that right. While that’s bad enough, it also foolishly negates the value of the pool of knowledge that Montanans possess about their own landscapes, rivers, lakes and forests. Why would any “less government” Republican want to allow a government bureaucracy to unilaterally make important decisions while limiting the important step of public review and comment? Indeed, the whirlpool of Republican hypocrisy seems to have no bottom.

Then there’s Gov. Greg Gianforte who, despite being a member of the “law and order party,” seems to have a tough time following the law; although he’s very good at garnering terrible national publicity for Montanans and our state for such despicable acts as illegally shooting a collared Yellowstone wolf in a trap.

Never fear, fellow Montanans, we’ll make it through the next four years just like we made it through the last four years of Donald Trump’s utter inability to govern the nation. But make no mistake, there are very good reasons voters tossed Trump out of the White House. And as the tended and unintended consequences from the hypocrisy and incompetence of Montana’s current passel of Republican leaders becomes unbearable, they may well follow their not-so-great leader down the path of historic infamy.

George Ochenski writes from Helena. His column appears in print each Monday on the Missoulian's Opinion page. He can be reached by email at oped@missoulian.com.

