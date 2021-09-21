Opinion: Require vaccination to restore freedom

The United States is ahead of most countries in making COVID-19 vaccines widely available, yet is paradoxically also leading in COVID-19 infections and deaths. The reason is vaccine hesitancy: unvaccinated people are more than ten times as likely as vaccinated people to be hospitalized or die from COVID-19.
While masks help curb the spread of this disease, vaccines are what will control it. Arguments for vaccine mandates to protect community health rest on a firm foundation of science and robust legal precedent that goes back to the era of smallpox. We have mandated vaccination of schoolchildren to prevent mumps, measles, and other diseases for decades. For comparison, laws that penalize drunk driving are meant to protect not only drivers, but the community at large. Vaccine mandates are like drunk driving laws in that they protect the community from infection.
Vaccines also protect the community by limiting the evolution of the SARS-CoV2 virus that causes COVID-19. The more infectious delta variant has increased hospitalizations and deaths across the world. The more the virus replicates in people, the greater chance that a new mutant will arise that is even worse than the deadly delta variant, even one that may evade vaccine protection. Unvaccinated people thus put the entire human population at risk, not just themselves. They risk the lives of the most vulnerable, people with compromised immune systems, and children for whom the vaccine is not yet approved.
Science has given us vaccines that have eradicated smallpox and almost eradicated polio. Based on millions of cases, COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. There is a misconception about the relative risks of side effects from the vaccines vs. the risks from getting COVID-19 because people weigh anecdotes more highly than actual numbers, especially when those numbers are very big or small. For example, inflammation caused by Moderna and Pfizer vaccines (myocarditis or pericarditis) occurs at a rate of two to eight per million, which is actually much lower than adverse side effects from most prescription drugs. In contrast, the mortality rate for COVID-19 in the U.S. is 1.6% (1-2 in 100 people die), and is as high as 10% in countries with low vaccination rates and poor health care infrastructure. The benefit-to-risk ratio for COVID-19 vaccines is far better than most drugs.
Laws that ban vaccine or mask mandates endanger public health. In Montana we have a law (HB-702) that says we can’t discriminate against people based on vaccination status. HB-702’s premise is that unvaccinated people are victims. They are victims, not of discrimination, but of disinformation.
Arguments against vaccine mandates have a weak foundation. Anti-vaccine disinformation, typically based on unfounded conspiracy theories or obfuscating bothsidesism, has recently shifted to arguments about personal privacy, religion, and freedom, which are not equitable reasons for exemption to COVID-19 vaccination. In fact there are very few, if any, definitive medical exemptions. Requiring vaccination, and COVID-19 testing twice a week for unvaccinated people, is the only path to restoring the liberty to work and the freedom to attend school safely. Laws like HB-702 that block vaccine requirements actually decrease everyone’s freedom because they prolong the pandemic, which damages the economy. HB-702 must be challenged and discarded.
Montana’s policymakers should rethink their approach to vaccine mandates, which will protect human life and restore the economy. Gov. Greg Gianforte said that a vaccine mandate “undermines our personal freedoms and liberties.” This is profoundly misguided and misleading, and ignores the clear and present danger of an evolving virus that has already killed more than 675,000 Americans. Fueling vaccine hesitancy is bad political strategy because it kills voters and kills jobs.
Mark Grimes is a scientist who lives in Missoula.