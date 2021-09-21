Opinion: Require vaccination to restore freedom

Science has given us vaccines that have eradicated smallpox and almost eradicated polio. Based on millions of cases, COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. There is a misconception about the relative risks of side effects from the vaccines vs. the risks from getting COVID-19 because people weigh anecdotes more highly than actual numbers, especially when those numbers are very big or small. For example, inflammation caused by Moderna and Pfizer vaccines (myocarditis or pericarditis) occurs at a rate of two to eight per million, which is actually much lower than adverse side effects from most prescription drugs. In contrast, the mortality rate for COVID-19 in the U.S. is 1.6% (1-2 in 100 people die), and is as high as 10% in countries with low vaccination rates and poor health care infrastructure. The benefit-to-risk ratio for COVID-19 vaccines is far better than most drugs.