Opinion: Require vaccinations in Montana University System

The Montana University Faculty Association Representatives (MUSFAR), which represents the faculty of the Montana University System, urges the Board of Regents to institute a vaccination requirement to help end the COVID pandemic.

Numerous vaccines are already required for the Montana University System. The Montana Annotated Code Title 20, Chapter 5, Part 4 states that postsecondary schools “may impose immunization requirements as a condition of attendance that are more stringent than those required by this part.” Further, the constitutional authority and moral responsibility to implement a vaccine requirement for the campuses in the Montana University System lies with the MUS Board of Regents. The regents “have full power, responsibility, and authority to supervise, coordinate, manage and control the Montana university system,” according to Section 9 of the Montana Constitution.

To date, the Board of Regents has not publicly discussed their position or justification for not requiring vaccines to protect the entire campus community. The board is charged with the health, safety, and wellbeing of the Montana University System. Why is the Board of Regents failing to act? Why are they not requiring vaccinations, which we know is the best-known solution to end the pandemic?