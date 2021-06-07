Opinion: Residents want a well-rounded approach to affordable housing

“Nearly every option on the list above is a subsidy or an after-market intervention, both of which are more challenging and expensive when supply is low and demand is high!”

Despite not being listed as an option on the survey, numerous residents said they are hoping for a more well-rounded (and less costly) approach to boosting the supply of affordable housing, calling out overly restrictive zoning and land use regulations that need reform. One resident’s solution:

"WITHOUT USING ANY MONEY AT ALL, open up zoning in single family neighborhoods in Missoula to all types of housing. No minimum lot sizes, no parking requirements, very little height restrictions etc."