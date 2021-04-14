Opinion: Responsible TIF spending: Less for corporations and more for community

With scenery for nature lovers and a lively community, Missoula’s downtown is always a lovely place to be — but is it losing that old “home sweet home” feeling?

Likely, you’ve seen the new construction happening in the heart of downtown Missoula: that shiny new hotel on Main Street, the AC Hotel by Marriott. It is important to know what Missoula sacrificed in order to support this development, and what Missoula can do to benefit our community if we adjust our priorities.

To understand what Missoula gave up for this hotel, we need to understand tax increment financing (TIF): a method used to subsidize redevelopment costs, infrastructure, and other community improvements. Most recently, TIF spending of $1.8 million was approved by City Council for the aforementioned hotel. TIF has also been used to help fund big businesses such as Starbucks and Stockman Bank in Missoula.