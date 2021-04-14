Opinion: Responsible TIF spending: Less for corporations and more for community

With scenery for nature lovers and a lively community, Missoula’s downtown is always a lovely place to be — but is it losing that old “home sweet home” feeling?
Likely, you’ve seen the new construction happening in the heart of downtown Missoula: that shiny new hotel on Main Street, the AC Hotel by Marriott. It is important to know what Missoula sacrificed in order to support this development, and what Missoula can do to benefit our community if we adjust our priorities.
To understand what Missoula gave up for this hotel, we need to understand tax increment financing (TIF): a method used to subsidize redevelopment costs, infrastructure, and other community improvements. Most recently, TIF spending of $1.8 million was approved by City Council for the aforementioned hotel. TIF has also been used to help fund big businesses such as Starbucks and Stockman Bank in Missoula.
Our City Council has promised that the job development and tax revenue from these TIF-funded big business projects would pay off for everyday Missoulians. However, members of our community are still taking home inadequate wages to pay for the soaring property taxes and rent prices in Missoula. The way our city currently spends TIF money does not make housing more affordable nor does it help other community programs; instead, it makes it easier for the next out-of-state development to profit on our local taxpayer’s dime. Using TIF funds to help big business comes at the expense of what could have been new affordable apartment complexes, affordable child care, parks or other developments that will benefit the whole community, rather than a select few corporations and their patrons.
My name is Daniel Carlino, and I am running for City Council to ensure our taxpayer dollars benefit all Missoulians. Our City Council must designate at least 50% of TIF funds in every TIF district for permanently affordable housing: community land trust homes, affordable housing co-ops, or rental units developed with greater than 50-year affordability requirements. Funding developments like a franchise coffee shop, a big bank or a high-end hotel doesn’t make sense when we have yet to ensure a reasonable cost of living for all of our citizens.
When TIF funds are used for affordable housing, we will still generate an increase in tax revenue through the affordable housing units’ property taxes. By increasing our city’s tax revenue through economically just housing and community developments, TIF spending has the potential to do a lot of good for our community.
Further, I also believe Missoulians deserve to drive the decisions of where our city’s tax money is being spent. Our City Council must establish a citizen oversight committee to approve TIF projects. This committee must be made up of everyday Missoulians, not big developers or big business owners. Giving the power of TIF spending to a citizen oversight committee will ensure that our community has the final say in where our tax money should go.
In conclusion, we must change the way the Missoula government spends our TIF funds: no more funding to big businesses! Imagine what our community could accomplish if we put our taxes toward truly affordable housing options, obtainable childcare and a well-maintained natural environment. It's these changes, and not another new hotel, that will make Missoula a truly nice place to visit.
Daniel Carlino is a City Council candidate, Ward 3.