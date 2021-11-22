Opinion: Restoring kindness

Saturday, Nov. 13, was World Kindness Day, and it serves as a reminder for us to be thoughtful and kind to others.

At a time when there is such a divide nationwide at the political level, we should all be able to agree on one thing: Kindness should never go out of style. This is why we at Dayspring Restoration have implemented #RestoringKindness over a four-week period across Montana.

We partnered with wonderful organizations that make a powerful impact in our communities. On Friday, Oct. 29, every member of our team dedicated most or all of their day to serving others.

I want to thank each of the following for welcoming our Dayspring team as volunteers on that day:

• Marta Pierpoint from Humane Society of Western Montana: Helping clean animal facilities.

• Mary Gibbons from Montana Food Bank Network: Repacking food for distribution to statewide food bank operations.

• Brad Argo from Mountain Home Montana: Performing fall landscaping and cleanup.

• Keri McHugh from YMCA: Sanding and staining picnic tables.

Giving our time to create smiles on the faces of fellow community members warms our hearts.

Plus, several of our team members have had friends or relatives who have received services from one or more of these marvelous organizations.

Our #RestoringKindness campaign also saw us deliver Kind-branded snack boxes and other treats to health care facilities and schools throughout the Missoula area and beyond. Among these were Providence St. Patrick Hospital and Community Medical Center in Missoula, Sapphire Community Health in Hamilton, and Logan Health in Kalispell and Whitefish.

Powered by the strength and reach of many, we’re one company with a single purpose: Restoring lives. During this time, we created these examples of kindness, and we’re encouraging others to do the very same.

The joy we experienced in giving our time and resources will help us be #RestoringKindness throughout the year. We hope you will join us. Kindness is a force that can make a huge difference — here in Butte and everywhere we go.

The concept of Restoring Kindness was developed a few years ago to show that kindness is easy to implement, it’s often free or costs very little, and it can encourage others to seek ways to make kind gestures.

At Dayspring Restoration, kindness is one of our core values — an extension of who we are, both as individuals and as a team. A single act or a few kind words can actually turn somebody’s day around.

Each time that we volunteered or gave away snack boxes and treats, all we asked was that the recipients of the kind gestures post videos or photos on their social media with the hashtag “RestoringKindness” to raise the awareness of the Restoring Kindness even more.

We once again thank our friends at from the Humane Society of Western Montana, Mountain Home Montana, Montana Food Bank Network, and the YMCA in Missoula for allowing us to volunteer and serve.

With Thanksgiving this week, to be followed by Christmas, now is the ideal time to show kindness.

Mark Springer is CEO of Dayspring Restoration.

