Opinion: Reveal the champion in all of us

Martin Luther King, Jr once said, “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is: 'What are you doing for others?'” Thanks to you, for 50-plus years Special Olympics Montana has cared for, lifted up and empowered people with intellectual disabilities to be all they can be through sports training and competition, health and education initiatives, and leadership opportunities.

While we serve more than 3,000 athletes annually, nearly 20,000 Montanans with intellectual disabilities sit on the sidelines waiting for a chance to get in the game of life. By providing opportunities and enabling athletes to develop lifetime skills, self-worth and confidence, they help all of us imagine what is possible. Indeed, if we pause long enough to listen, athletes are masterful teachers and help reveal the champion in all of us.

As one athlete put it during a State Games, “I feel really good about myself.” When asked why, they said, “Because everyone here treats me the way I want to be.” This is simply profound because that is what we all want. To be treated the way we want to be.