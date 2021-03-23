Opinion: Reverse Soldier-Butler decision to improve ecosystem connectivity

Though grizzly bear are wide-roaming, FWS limited its focus to the 45,500-acre activity area. It overlooks the 64,000-acre Sawmill-Petty Project right across the Clark Fork River from Ninemile. Sawmill-Petty would log 5,750-acres, prescribe burn 13,000-acres, and construct nine miles of temporary and 23 miles of permanent roads. FWS did not consider the cumulative effects of this project on Soldier-Butler, effects that could last decades.

In 2006 the LNF released a Proposed Land Management Plan for public comment. In it, Ninemile and Petty Creeks were linked into one geographic area; a far better vision for connectivity. I, along with a team of specialists worked years on that plan, at considerable expense though never finalized. The public deserves to know why it, the 2018 Lolo National Forest grizzly bear amendments, conservation easements, and cumulative effects of other projects were not adequately considered. Lolo National Forest would better serve public lands and wildlife by reversing the Soldier-Butler decision, amending its forest plan to connect Ninemile DCA and Petty Creek; and move the grizzly bear closer to recovery.

Claudia Narcisco is retired from Lolo National Forest and worked on the Western Montana Planning Zone forest plan revision team from 2003-2008. Following retirement, she volunteered with the Montana Chapter Sierra Club, and served as chair of the conservation committee (2012-2018). She currently serves on the board of directors of the Flathead Lolo Bitterroot Citizen Task Force.

