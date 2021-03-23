Opinion: Reverse Soldier-Butler decision to improve ecosystem connectivity

The Soldier-Butler Project is garnering lots of attention, and for good reason. The 45,500-acre project is centered in the Ninemile Valley, an area critical to connecting grizzly bears moving between the Northern Continental Divide, Cabinet-Yaak and Bitterroot ecosystems.
The Ninemile provides quality habitat and serves as a stepping stone for grizzly bear recovery. For this reason, it was designated a Demographic Connectivity Area (DCA) in the 2018 Conservation Strategy for Grizzly Bears in the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem. The Lolo National Forest amended its forests plan to reflect this change, setting road density and habitat security standards.
The amendment also specifies desired conditions for the DCA: grizzly bear habitat contributes to recovery of populations and connectivity with neighboring recovery zones; provides habitat used by female grizzly bears and allows for bear movement between grizzly bear ecosystems; and conservation easements are supported in a manner that provides habitat connectivity and facilitates movement of wildlife.
Soldier-Butler impedes rather than contributes to connectivity. Over 17 million board feet would be logged on 5,510 acres, and seven miles of permanent and nine miles of temporary roads constructed. This is on top of past management in the area: over 10,000 acres logged and 400 miles of existing forest roads. Prior logging in the adjoining Frenchtown Face reduced thermal cover and elk security, while 70 miles of road decommissioning was not completed. Instead, Soldier-Butler reverses 35-miles of closures.
A local organization, the Flathead-Lolo-Bitterroot Citizen Task Force challenged the Soldier-Butler decision, citing inadequate analysis of roads and failure to analyze the nexus between the DCA and grizzly bear recovery. In response, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) revised its biological opinion, but didn’t correct errors.
FWS acknowledges that due to existing conditions, grizzly bears in the Soldier-Butler area might already be displaced and under-use suitable habitat. Soldier-Butler could increase under-use by female grizzly bears and disrupt breeding and feeding patterns. Despite cumulative effects of existing conditions and adverse effects of motorized access, FWS found effects to grizzly bear recovery from the project would be “insignificant and/or discountable.” Really? FWS serves a regulatory role, not as a rubber stamp.
For decades, Ninemile residents have invested heavily in conservation easements. In 2018, non-profits purchased 52 acres along Ninemile and the Clark Fork River to help grizzly bear safely pass I-90 and cross to the Bitterroots. Taxpayers and non-profits are investing millions to restore Ninemile streams from past mining. Instead of supporting connectivity and wildlife movement, these easements and investments would simply offset Soldier-Butler impacts. In effect, providing refuge for grizzly bears displaced by project activities, rather than contribute to recovery.
Though grizzly bear are wide-roaming, FWS limited its focus to the 45,500-acre activity area. It overlooks the 64,000-acre Sawmill-Petty Project right across the Clark Fork River from Ninemile. Sawmill-Petty would log 5,750-acres, prescribe burn 13,000-acres, and construct nine miles of temporary and 23 miles of permanent roads. FWS did not consider the cumulative effects of this project on Soldier-Butler, effects that could last decades.
In 2006 the LNF released a Proposed Land Management Plan for public comment. In it, Ninemile and Petty Creeks were linked into one geographic area; a far better vision for connectivity. I, along with a team of specialists worked years on that plan, at considerable expense though never finalized. The public deserves to know why it, the 2018 Lolo National Forest grizzly bear amendments, conservation easements, and cumulative effects of other projects were not adequately considered. Lolo National Forest would better serve public lands and wildlife by reversing the Soldier-Butler decision, amending its forest plan to connect Ninemile DCA and Petty Creek; and move the grizzly bear closer to recovery.
Claudia Narcisco is retired from Lolo National Forest and worked on the Western Montana Planning Zone forest plan revision team from 2003-2008. Following retirement, she volunteered with the Montana Chapter Sierra Club, and served as chair of the conservation committee (2012-2018). She currently serves on the board of directors of the Flathead Lolo Bitterroot Citizen Task Force.