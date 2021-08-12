Opinion: Revisionist history is strategy of fascism

Serwer points out this undying loyalty has to do with his characterization of undocumented immigrants who are “rapists” and “drug dealers,” Muslims who would become terrorists, and undeserving Black Americans. It is this system that most MAGA supporters are angry about. It doesn’t matter that the vast majority of these allegations are untrue.

And then there are those who give their undying support to Trump by his objections to cultural changes, such as same-sex marriage, or watching him putting ambitious women in their place, imposing new restrictions on abortion and appointing judges and justices, some unfit for these positions, or the growing diversity in our cities.

These promises are what matter most — promises to use the power of the state to wage war against the people many Trump voters hold responsible for the "state" of our nation.