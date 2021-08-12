Opinion: Revisionist history is strategy of fascism

Recently the Republican Party — by way of Fox News, Newsmax, One America News, Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham, Sean Hannity and others — are taking a page out of George Orwell’s "1984" by rewriting history and trying to send the Jan. 6 terrorist attack on our national Capitol down the proverbial “memory hole.” “What you saw on national TV was not what happened.” But history can be a cruel reminder. As Adam Serwer reminds us in his recent book "The Cruelty Is The Point," revisionist history is often the fascist’s workshop.
The factual legacy of the promises of the Donald Trump presidency can be a reminder. For example, there never was an infrastructure bill, his budgets consistently proposed cuts to social programs he promised not to touch, he did little to combat the opioid epidemic he promised to end, the national debt he promised to end ballooned by nearly $7.8 trillion. According to the New York Times, he lied 30,000 lies during his tenure. The loss of 3 million jobs during his tenure guaranteed him the worst jobs record of any president since the Great Depression even though he inherited an economy that was beginning to rebound at the end of the Obama administration.
In spite of these facts, the grip that the previous president has on the Republican Party is undisputed. Any politician who chooses duty over Trump finds themselves harassed and threatened. Trump’s word is gospel regardless of facts. Why?
Serwer points out this undying loyalty has to do with his characterization of undocumented immigrants who are “rapists” and “drug dealers,” Muslims who would become terrorists, and undeserving Black Americans. It is this system that most MAGA supporters are angry about. It doesn’t matter that the vast majority of these allegations are untrue.
And then there are those who give their undying support to Trump by his objections to cultural changes, such as same-sex marriage, or watching him putting ambitious women in their place, imposing new restrictions on abortion and appointing judges and justices, some unfit for these positions, or the growing diversity in our cities.
These promises are what matter most — promises to use the power of the state to wage war against the people many Trump voters hold responsible for the "state" of our nation.
Now the same sources of disinformation that propagandize this bigotry, the same sources that still contend the election was stolen, are trying to convince people that the attempted coup on Jan. 6 wasn’t what we saw. Some of these same sources tell us the officers who protected our Capitol and lawmakers are drama queens for testifying about their trauma. That the 140 officers who were injured are not really hurt, that the four officers who committed suicide as a result were weak and, according to Montana Congressman Matt Rosendale, these officers do not deserve recognition. Was the Republican Party’s mantra "Back the Blue" nothing more than a cliche to get votes? Or perhaps they "Back the Blue" only when they are attacking people of color.
Nevertheless, Orwell writes, “when others accept the lie which the Party imposed (see “Stop the Steal”) — if all records told the same tale (see above sources) — then the lie passed into history would become truth.” It is the central tenet of authoritarianism. It is the marching orders of Trump and what used to be the party of Lincoln. It is the strategy of fascism.
David James of Eureka is a retired history/political science teacher with 40 years of teaching experience. He has a master's degree in history and a PhD in contemporary U.S. history.