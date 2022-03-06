Opinion: 'Right-to-Work' legislation weakens our voice

A year ago this week, workers from across Montana joined together to defeat so-called “Right to Work” legislation and protect their wages, benefits, and safety on the job.

When we get home at the end of the day, we all want to feel like we got a fair deal. We want wages that pay us what we’re worth. We want health care coverage that protects ourselves and our families. And we want to know we’re not going to be forced to work in unsafe conditions. This is what collective bargaining provides — a mechanism to deal with our employers on equal footing without the worry we will lose our jobs if we speak up.

The negative impacts of “Right to Work” legislation are well-documented.

States that have passed “Right to Work” laws have seen, on average, 16% lower wages for police officers and firefighters, 11% lower wages for construction workers, and 7% lower wages for registered nurses. In Idaho, construction workers earn almost $9,000 less per year than in Montana. Simply put, “Right to Work” is just another way to weaken our voice at work.

But our voices are needed more than ever. In 1965, CEOs earned 21 times more than the average worker. Today, CEOs are compensated more than 350 times what the average worker makes. This extraordinary theft of wealth from local communities is being felt deeply, at the moment, through the choices corporations are making about the price of food, gas, and the products we purchase every day.

Inflation is a deep concern for working families. It eats into wages, shrinks savings, and makes the things we love unaffordable. Knowing the cause is as important as ever to understand.

According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and reported by The Economist, “Wages are rising, but nonetheless markups are responsible for more than 70% of inflation since late 2019.”

Meaning, corporate executives made a decision to raise the price of our everyday life. And take those profits out of our local economies.

The National Right to Work Committee is funded by these same corporations looking to enrich the elites. This organization is simply out to weaken our voice at work and enrich those who have already enriched themselves at the expense of their employees and communities.

Honest employers, many of them small business owners in Montana, know that unions increase staff retention, streamline workloads, and strengthen local economies. They know that collective bargaining is not a threat to them, but a way to support working people and better our community wellbeing and partner with their employees. But out-of-state corporate interests are trying to force their way into our communities because they think they know what’s best for Montana.

Collective bargaining is the way we can push back and recognize that workers are not just a labor cost for corporations. Workers are the economy. The more wealth we keep in our communities, the more power we have as community members, parents, and neighbors.

This is why workers everywhere are saying "enough is enough" and are seeking the protection of a union and a collective bargaining agreement.

What workers were fighting for last March was a seat at the table and a fair deal from employers and lawmakers. As we listen to politicians lobby for our votes this year, ask them where they stand on labor rights, collective bargaining, and “Right to Work” legislation. Their answer will be telling.

James Holbrook is executive secretary of the Montana AFL-CIO, representing 38 unions and over 500 locals across Montana.

