Opinion: Risky business for NorthWestern Energy customers

Most shockingly, SB 379 would require NorthWestern ratepayers to pay for electricity and the purchase of additional shares of Colstrip at an inflated price even if cheaper energy sources are available. We, the customers, would take on all the risks of fuel costs, reclamation, repairs, replacement power when the plant inevitably breaks down, plus a guaranteed profit for NorthWestern. Fitzpatrick said this bill was "drafted primarily by NorthWestern." NorthWestern Energy isn't even trying to hide its self-dealing motivations to satisfy its shareholders at the expense of its customers.

Importantly, last week, the all-Republican Public Service Commission, charged with seeing that the rates set by NorthWestern are fair to both NorthWestern and ratepayers, voted unanimously to oppose SB 379. Commissioner Tony O'Donnell of Billings said the bill looks like it "is entirely a wish list for NorthWestern" and "that it's a complete abrogation of responsibility for NorthWestern shareholders and the transfer of all liabilities to the ratepayers."