Opinion: Rosendale shows naked bigotry

I write on behalf of a group of 38 Missoulians who meet weekly to discuss local and national issues.
Our group — to a person — was stunned by the naked bigotry expressed by our lone representative to the U.S. House of Representatives, Matt Rosendale, when he posted on Twitter his opposition to the resettlement of 75 Afghan refugees in Montana.
Missoula has always been a welcoming community, especially to new immigrants. We sent the following letter to Mr. Rosendale to express our distress over the tweet, urging him to walk back his comments, which we believe do not reflect our Montana way of life.
Rep. Matt Rosendale:
We are a group of civic-minded citizens of Missoula who meet weekly to discuss matters of local and national importance. Your recent tweet regarding the resettlement of 75 Afghan refugees caught our attention.
Your blanket rejection of asylum and resettlement of these people — many of whom offered assistance and protection to American armed forces in Afghanistan — is shameful on its face for the bigotry it expresses and in its tone as a rejection of the American tradition of hospitality shown to immigrants.
The United States is a mosaic of cultures, races and religions. Our country offered special immigrant visas and resettlement to thousands of Afghans who were fleeing the oppressive rule of the Taliban. Those who will be resettled in the Missoula area surely will follow in the footsteps of scores of Hmong refugees from Laos at the end of the Vietnam war who resettled here. The Hmong in the Missoula area have shown themselves to be productive, peaceful and contributors to the fabric and economy of our city and state.
We expect our new Afghan neighbors will be, as well.
The xenophobic sentiments you expressed in your tweet are anathema to the vast majority of your constituents. We urge you to walk back those comments and step forward as a member of Congress to assist in any way you can to help welcome and integrate these newest members of our community.
It’s the right thing to do.
Jim Gray is a retired chef and culinary instructor. Prior to his work in food service, he worked as a television news anchor, White House correspondent for a financial newswire and general assignment reporter for the Pittsburgh Press.