Opinion: Rosendale shows naked bigotry

I write on behalf of a group of 38 Missoulians who meet weekly to discuss local and national issues.

Our group — to a person — was stunned by the naked bigotry expressed by our lone representative to the U.S. House of Representatives, Matt Rosendale, when he posted on Twitter his opposition to the resettlement of 75 Afghan refugees in Montana.

Missoula has always been a welcoming community, especially to new immigrants. We sent the following letter to Mr. Rosendale to express our distress over the tweet, urging him to walk back his comments, which we believe do not reflect our Montana way of life.

Rep. Matt Rosendale:

We are a group of civic-minded citizens of Missoula who meet weekly to discuss matters of local and national importance. Your recent tweet regarding the resettlement of 75 Afghan refugees caught our attention.

Your blanket rejection of asylum and resettlement of these people — many of whom offered assistance and protection to American armed forces in Afghanistan — is shameful on its face for the bigotry it expresses and in its tone as a rejection of the American tradition of hospitality shown to immigrants.