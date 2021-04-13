Opinion: Rushed tax bill will result in uncertain and regressive outcomes

Finally, SB 399 maintains and enhances the beneficial treatment of long-term capital gains income. These capital gains would be taxed at 30 percent less than ordinary income (it is currently taxed at about 29 percent less via a credit). For example, say an investor had purchased 10 shares of Amazon ($1,879/share) on Jan. 3, 2020 for an initial investment of $18,790, and then sold those shares a year and a day later on Jan. 4, 2021 ($3,187/share) for $31,870. Under SB 399, the investor would have a capital gain of $13,080, of which only 70%, or $9,156 would be taxed. On the other hand, if you worked extra hours at your job over the same year and earned the same $13,080, all of it would be taxed. Almost all of capital gains income is accumulated by the top 10% of taxpayers. Most states do not provide beneficial treatment of capital gains. Under SB 399 not only do the wealthiest taxpayers get an additional break on capital gains, but their top tax rate is also reduced from 6.9% to 6.5%.