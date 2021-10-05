Opinion: Ryan Zinke is a critical threat to Montana’s public lands

Time and time again, his cozy relationship with oil and gas has come at the expense of our public lands. When given the choice, he always throws our public lands under the bus. He is currently under investigation for a sweetheart real estate deal backed by the chairman of Halliburton, America’s largest oil-services company — all ironed out while he was at the helm of the Interior Department. Ethics experts call this a classic conflict of interest: the one benefiting financially from an energy company also regulates that industry on behalf of the American people.

And let’s not even get into how he proposed doubling National Park entrance fees (while he faced ethics investigations for spending more than $12,000 on a private jet flight from Las Vegas to Whitefish).

Zinke has long branded himself as a “Teddy Roosevelt” Republican — false advertising. Teddy Roosevelt’s great-grandson publicly rebuked this claim.

Whether it’s the altitude of flying high on taxpayer dollars or the odor of the swamp, Zinke seems to be in a fog that makes him forget that Montanans have a long memory when it comes to our public lands. Make no mistake: Zinke has a consistent record of supporting federal transfer of public lands and supporting their sale to private interests. His fly rod is rigged wrong once again.

Jock Conyngham of Evaro is board chair of Montana Conservation Voters.

