Opinion: Savage will fight housing crisis
Opinion: Savage will fight housing crisis

As Democratic state legislators, we do our best to represent our constituents in a body that's currently dominated by right-wing extremism. In our upcoming municipal elections, however, Missoulians have the opportunity to chart a different path forward. That's why we are excited to support Jennifer Savage for Missoula City Council.

It is hard not to be impressed by Jennifer's longtime community involvement, her experience working for UM and Blue Mountain Clinic, her smarts, and her commitment to involving every neighborhood in solving Missoula's housing crisis.

The last one is crucial. Missoula's housing crisis is being felt in every corner of the city, and Jennifer knows that solving it will require citywide changes to our land use and zoning code. We believe that housing is a human right — putting that right into action means fully funding the Affordable Housing Trust Fund and expanding the housing supply in every neighborhood. As the only candidate in this council race endorsed by Montana Conservation Voters, Jennifer understands that the city council's upcoming land use reforms will largely determine whether Missoula can meet its climate goals.

With this election, Missoulians in Ward 1 have the opportunity to select a smart, progressive city councilor who will help fight back against climate change and reverse our housing crisis. We hope you'll join us in supporting Jennifer Savage for Ward 1.

 

State Rep. Connie Keogh, House District 91; Sen. Ellie Boldman, Senate District 45 and Rep. Danny Tenenbaum, House District 95.

