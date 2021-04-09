Opinion: SB 100 would threaten low-income families

As board members of Mountain Home, we write today to urge opposition to Senate Bill 100, which will add unnecessary red tape to applicants for vital programs like food stamps (SNAP) and the Children’s Health Insurance Plan (CHIP).

Mountain Home is a transitional living facility that provides shelter and supportive services for young mothers as they work to create safe, stable and nurturing homes of their own. Programs like SNAP, CHIP, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) and Medicaid help our most vulnerable community members — most notably, children — and SB 100 will result in too many families losing access to those critical services.

The majority of the young mothers and children served by Mountain Home rely on some form of public assistance to meet their basic needs and provide for their children. These mothers are often working hard at low-wage jobs or going to school to expand their family’s opportunities. Despite their hard work and motivation, many still need the help of these essential programs to ensure their family’s basic needs are met.