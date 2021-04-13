Opinion: SB 182 puts health, well-being of Montanans at risk

After surviving the past year, 2017 seems like a lifetime ago. But for individuals with disabilities, it was a pretty memorable and terrible year in Montana.

As a reminder, in 2017 Montana experienced a revenue downturn, and the Executive and Legislature responded with cuts. The Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) experienced the deepest cuts. The Legislature made cuts to programs helping seniors and people with disabilities stay in their homes, to chemical dependency treatment, and also closed 19 rural public assistance offices. The cuts made life more difficult for kids with autism, people with Alzheimer's, and individuals with psychiatric disabilities. Many people who had been stable in jobs and housing lost both without the support they needed. Those people and our systems still have yet to fully recover.

What people may forget from 2017 is that it was a "trigger bill" that started all these cuts. This was a complicated bill to automatically trigger budget cuts if revenue fell short. The bill's nuances were challenging even for seasoned policymakers and lobbyists to understand, and that was the point.