Opinion: Sen. Tester needs to hear from Montanans about climate

In an interview last Sunday, U.S. Sen. Jon Tester was asked what his constituents want in relation to climate change and whether it was an urgent threat. He said he doesn’t hear much from his constituents on climate — they’re worried about other issues, like affordable housing and broadband access. His response included, “In the area of climate change, I can tell you that not a lot of people, myself included, by the way, know what we can do today that's going to make a significant difference in the near future.”

He acknowledged the impacts of climate change are real, citing his own farm, where drought led to his worst harvest in 44 years. Sadly, he offered few solutions beyond more R&D and electric vehicle charging stations.

We are experiencing another record-breaking fire season throughout the West, along with the smoke it generates and the resulting health issues. Low stream flows are negatively affecting fishing, irrigation, municipal water sources and more.

These effects don’t care about politics. Scientists say we need to reduce our CO2 emissions by 7-8% per year for the next 10 years to stay below a change of 1.5 degrees C.