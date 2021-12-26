Opinion: Senator Daines, please don’t mislead hardworking Montanans!

In a recent email to the public, Sen. Steve Daines claims that the Build Back Better Act will worsen inflation and provide tax CUTS (his emphasis) to the rich, and is estimated to cost hardworking Montana families over $200 BILLION” (his emphasis).

He knows better, as do his wealthy supporters with tax advisors. He seeks support from the not-so-wealthy. (The dollar figure here and those that follow — 0.3% of which may affect Montanans — cover a 10-year period.)

To mislead is easy. To counter such action is more difficult, particularly in a guest editorial (Missoulian, Dec. 19). Senator Daines cherry picks from the Build Back Better Act. His effort to mislead is disrespectful. Our senator seeks to distract from his real concern — an increase in taxes on those with substantial income and wealth.

The Build Back Better Act adds taxes of around $740 billion that fall primarily on those with higher incomes and wealth. This revenue is needed for public services available in most wealthy countries — universal pre-K education, childcare, and paid leave expenses; Medicaid home and community-based services; a Medicare hearing benefit; affordable housing support. Such services benefit, to a large extent, those most in need. Extended Child Tax Credits and Employment Income Tax Credits (EITC) add further support for hardworking families.

The senator might convey this truth and let hardworking Montanans decide what is in their interests. The following, from a report of the “nonpartisan and business friendly” Tax Foundation, reveals his real interest in defeating the act.

The “Build Back Better Act” increases individual income taxes by $440 billion. Nearly all of that $440 billion falls on those with higher incomes, much falling on investment income. Little of the increase is borne by the “hardworking Montanans” whom Senator Daines seeks to mislead.

In addition, the Build Back Better Act increases taxes on corporate income by nearly $400 billion. Recent large increases in wealth are from a rise in the value of common stocks due to President Trump’s tax cuts of $1.5 to $2 trillion in 2017. An increase in corporate taxes will temper that rise, falling largely on those with higher wealth and income.

To the senator’s credit, a provision in the act to raise the limit on state and local tax (SALT) deductions reduces taxes by $100 billion (not $200 billion) for those paying substantial state and local taxes — better-off individuals.

Combining increases in individual and corporate taxes with the decrease due to SALT deductions yields additional taxes of $740 billion, falling primarily on those with high incomes and wealth. The act’s increased funding for IRS enforcement is also of concern to anyone seeking to hide income or wealth.

To summarize: 1) Counter to Daines’ assertion, tax increases in the Build Back Better Act fall primarily on those most able to pay. 2) Enhanced public services are a large benefit to Americans unable to afford services that better-off Americans purchase and that are the norm in many countries.

The rich will benefit in the longer run from a healthier country. In the interim they are being asked, because they can afford it, to support that transition.

The Build Back Better Act is complex, deserves scrutiny, and needs explaining to Americans. There are real costs associated with dampening incentives for individuals and the private sector. These must be considered. I invite our junior senator to propose meaningful solutions and inform the electorate that pays his salary.

As attributed to Alexander Hamilton: “The task of government is not to stop selfish striving — a hopeless task — but to harness it for the public good.” We need to extend the ladder to those with aspirations, not pull it up to protect those benefiting from the status quo.

Roger S. Smith is a retired economist and former business school dean living on the shores of Flathead Lake.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0