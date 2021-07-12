Opinion: Senator Tester can help our nation's military and vets through 'Warrior Call'

All anyone needs to do is pick up the phone and have an honest conversation. In the military we do a SITREP, a situation report, that could steer someone on the brink away from the abyss and to medical or mental health resources. Our goal is to have at least 50,000 “Warrior Calls” on Nov. 21.

The coast-to-coast day — right after Veteran’s Day and right before the holiday — will not solve the myriad issues confronting our heroes, but it would mark a significant step.

We must also ask why our warriors are so disconnected. Misdiagnosis is part of the problem. Invisible wounds — such as undiagnosed traumatic brain injury — manifest similar signs and symptoms seen in mental health disorders, which has been the default diagnosis for many veterans coming off the battlefield for the last 100 years. As a result, treating symptoms with a range of pharmaceuticals has been the primary therapeutic intervention and consequence of not knowing what is really at hand. Many of these vets are injured, not mentally ill.