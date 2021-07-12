Opinion: Senator Tester can help our nation's military and vets through 'Warrior Call'

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester is leading the congressional charge to mandate better training at crisis phone lines that serve veterans at risk of suicide. “We’ve got to do more to make sure no veteran who reaches out for life-saving assistance through the Veterans Crisis Line falls through the cracks,” he said of his new legislative proposal.
Tester’s approach is important and necessary, but it addresses only part of the problem. Many vets who consider suicide are dangerously disconnected and may not even reach out to the crisis lines for help. Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia says that as many as two-thirds of the vets who die by suicide have not had contact with the VA.
That’s why the nation must do a better job of seeking out those vets — and active-duty service members — who are in trouble.
A new report from researchers at Brown University paints a troubling picture when it comes to the well-being of our nation’s bravest men and women who are serving or have served our nation — particularly in the post-9/11 era. It “estimates 30,177 active-duty personnel and veterans of the post 9/11 wars have died by suicide, significantly more than the 7,057 service members killed in post-9/11 war operations.”
Because Montana is one of just four states where the number of veterans as a share of the adult population exceeds 10%, this troubling trend is especially relevant for the state’s people and elected officials — particularly Tester, who serves as chair of the Senate Committee on Veteran’s Affairs.
As U.S. veterans who have dealt very personally with suicide, we believe isolation and a lack of connectivity with teammates, family, friends and support systems is a root cause.
This is why we are leading the charge to establish a “National Warrior Call Day,” which we believe can help create connections that can improve outcomes and save lives. Armed with a resolution in the U.S. House of Representatives, we need lawmakers in the U.S. Senate to mirror this effort and officially enshrine Nov. 21, 2021 as the inaugural day. Tester, with his continued work on military and veterans issues, is the type of leader we need to make progress.
The premise of Warrior Call is simple: If you live in Montana — and especially if you are a veteran yourself — reach out and connect with current and former battle buddies and let them know you care. In short, make a call, take a call and have an honest conversation. With research showing that active-duty service members and vets in need of support often don’t seek help on their own, a call could save a life.
All anyone needs to do is pick up the phone and have an honest conversation. In the military we do a SITREP, a situation report, that could steer someone on the brink away from the abyss and to medical or mental health resources. Our goal is to have at least 50,000 “Warrior Calls” on Nov. 21.
The coast-to-coast day — right after Veteran’s Day and right before the holiday — will not solve the myriad issues confronting our heroes, but it would mark a significant step.
We must also ask why our warriors are so disconnected. Misdiagnosis is part of the problem. Invisible wounds — such as undiagnosed traumatic brain injury — manifest similar signs and symptoms seen in mental health disorders, which has been the default diagnosis for many veterans coming off the battlefield for the last 100 years. As a result, treating symptoms with a range of pharmaceuticals has been the primary therapeutic intervention and consequence of not knowing what is really at hand. Many of these vets are injured, not mentally ill.
Even still, time is of the essence to make these connections. Invisible wounds linked to an underlying and undiagnosed traumatic brain injury can mirror many mental health conditions. At the same time, vets can be burdened with moral injury from their experiences. The traumas can affect and erode a person’s sense of hope, leading them to disconnect from friends and family and cause some to see suicide as the only way out.
Warrior Call this year can make a difference. Let’s hope leaders in Congress can seize the momentum and enact a resolution while Americans everywhere raise their hand to help. Our military and vets deserve it.
Frank Larkin and Leroy Petry are co-chairs of the Warrior Call initiative. Larkin is a former Navy SEAL, 40th U.S. Senate Sergeant at Arms and father of a Navy SEAL son who committed suicide. Petry is a 2011 recipient of the Medal of Honor.