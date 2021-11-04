Opinion: Sign up for local emergency alerts

The global pandemic has shown us the very real need to be prepared for an unexpected emergency. It has also shown that the bigger and more widespread the emergency, the more scarce resources become. Store shelves empty, staffing issues arise, stores close, and response resources become increasingly stretched. This can be stressful and give you a helpless feeling. But there is something important that you can do. Plan and prepare for emergencies in advance!

To get started, be sure to sign up for Smart911 (smart911.com), a free emergency preparedness and alert tool for individuals and families who live in Missoula County. Missoula County 9-1-1 sends emergency notifications through texts, phone calls and email using Smart911. Alerts are targeted to only those in specific areas or groups who need to get them. Things like evacuations due to fire activity, missing persons, and armed suspects in a particular neighborhood are some of the top things that emergency notifications are issued for. Emergency alerts are aimed to provide you with what you need to know, just when you need to know it.

Signing up for local emergency alerts is easy and mostly voluntary. Landline phones are automatically in the system but since mobile phones are not, there is a growing gap in alerting capabilities as the number of landlines continues to decrease. Diminished alerting capabilities has led to real issues, including fatalities in other areas when emergency notifications during fast-moving incidents did not get to people who were not signed up to receive them.

Another big advantage of Smart911 is that it allows you to create a family safety profile that contains your family’s unique “critical care” information. This is information that helps emergency responders help you, such as drug allergies. Your safety profile will pop up on a 9-1-1 dispatcher’s monitor when an emergency call is made from a phone that you identify and confirm as yours. Like emergency alerts, this is a voluntary emergency preparedness tool. You control what information is in your profile. Your critical care information is always kept private and secure.

Preparing doesn’t have to be hard or expensive, but it does need to be inclusive and shared. One of the best things to do to start your family on road to readiness is to have engaging dinner table discussions about what to do and how to do it during an emergency. Talk about things like when to call 9-1-1, where to meet up, how to communicate, and what to put in your ready bag. And make this an ongoing conversation.

Being resilient as an individual and family not only helps to ensure that you get through emergencies, but also helps your community bounce back faster and stronger. Remember, the plan you make for your family will be far better than any plans others make for you. The time is right to increase your emergency readiness. Start by signing up for Smart911 at smart911.com.

Nick Holloway writes on behalf of Missoula County Office of Emergency Management, a member of the Safe Kids Missoula Coalition.

