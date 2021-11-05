Opinion: Small business supports Build Back Better legislation

Economists estimate COVID caused 200,000 more small businesses than usual to shutter their doors, never to reopen. As a main street small business owner of Zest Billings, LLC I experienced the impact of the pandemic personally. I’m grateful I was able to start a thriving business during the pandemic, but many existing businesses were not so lucky. As a small business owner, I face immense challenges to creating a thriving, successful business. One of the key challenges I face is attracting and retaining exceptional talent.

Most potential employees are looking for better benefits and healthier work environments. Our business is no exception – we need to be able to offer competitive benefits, like health insurance and paid family leave. I want employees who are thriving and invested and know that their basic needs are taken care of so that they not only excel at work but in their communities as well. But small businesses can’t be responsible for shouldering the healthcare costs of Americans. As a new business, I can’t yet afford to offer quality health insurance to my employees, and the catastrophic coverage currently within reach of my budget would do little to help them.

President Biden’s Build Back Better Act, which is being debated in Congress right now, is an important step forward for both employees looking for better benefits, and employers like myself. This package is jam-packed with measures like more affordable healthcare, paid leave, and accessible child care that will improve life for millions of people, no matter where they work or where they live. Many of those policies would help small business owners like me be more competitive, retain staff and increase flexibility to juggle work, family and other priorities.

While the Build Back Better legislation won’t increase taxes on most small businesses like mine, I know that if my tax rates were to go up, the best action I can take is to invest money back into my business. That means better pay and better benefits for my employees, purchasing more inventory, renovating and expanding – all activities that decrease the amount of profit we report, and thus the taxes we pay, but also stimulate economic activity and support a thriving workforce in our community. These are exactly the types of actions we should be incentivizing businesses – big and small – to take.

This legislation proposes structural changes that would do more to level the playing field for working families and small businesses than anything we’ve seen in the last 50 years. If Congress passes this legislation, we won’t just have better services and programs, we’ll have a much fairer economy - one in which the rich and corporations are accountable to the same rules as the rest of us.

The prescription drug reform proposal in Build Back Better is a great example. For years, the prescription drug corporations have enjoyed special status and monopoly privileges to set and raise their prices anytime they want. Back in 2003, industry lobbyists famously succeeded in helping to pass a policy that created Medicare Part D, the prescription drug program for seniors, with a legal prohibition on price negotiations.

The fact that drug corporations don’t have to negotiate prices for seniors’ prescriptions is a key reason why their industry is the most profitable in the country and why the price of prescription drugs is rising faster than any other medical good or service.

It’s a terrible deal for consumers and patients. They get stuck paying whatever the drug corporations want to charge. This year alone, Pharma companies have raised the price on over 1000 drugs. Most of the increases exceed the rate of inflation.

I believe a basic tenant of business is that you don’t raise prices above the rate of inflation. Pharmaceutical companies, however, can increase prices arbitrarily. Small businesses who raise their prices arbitrarily can’t compete, but big pharma oversees its own monopoly setting prices at will. They have the best of both worlds.

As a small business owner, I can tell you that small businesses play by different rules. We routinely have to negotiate and we have to compete with bigger and more powerful counterparts by passing on savings to customers. A small business that price gouges in the way that Pharma routinely does will soon find itself without a clientele.

Build Back Better would end this special treatment and finally allow Medicare to negotiate for lower prices like other government programs do. The policy is projected to save taxpayers nearly $500 billion over ten years while lowering prices for seniors, people with private insurance and employers. Lowering drug prices through Medicare negotiations in the Lower Drug Costs Now Act, a component of Build Back Better, saves everyone money and makes the system more fair.

And that’s just one example. There are many Build Back Better policies that restore common sense and fairness through ending special treatment for the wealthiest people and huge corporations. For instance, the bill would end special treatment for millionaires who collect income from capital gains. These rich Americans pay a far lower rate on their stock and dividend income that the rest of us pay on wages or salaries.

As a small business owner, I don’t need a bunch of special breaks and rules to build a successful company. Instead, we should have fair rules for everyone, including the most well off. Build Back Better could finally put us on the path to an economy that works for all of us rather than the privileged few. I commend Senator Tester for his leadership and support.

Marguerite Jodry, Managing Member, Zest Billings, LLC

