Opinion: Some Israeli perspectives on the tragedy of the Middle East

Similar testimony from other Israelis casts additional light on the underlying causes of the current violence in Gaza and Jerusalem. David Grossman, a prize-winning novelist, has been writing since the 1980s about Israel’s mistreatment of the Palestinians. "The Yellow Wind" (1987) and "Sleeping on a Wire: Conversations with Palestinians in Israel" (1992) bear witness to the suffering of these people. He more recently declared, “Today we are at one of the lowest points in the relations between Israelis and Palestinians. The idea of dialogue, reconciliation and peace seems farther away than ever.”

Amos Elon, who died in 2009, was regarded as one of Israel’s best journalists. In "A Blood-Dimmed Tide: Dispatches from the Middle East" (1997), he criticized “the self-destructive nature of Palestinian politics,” but added that Muslim extremism occurred largely because of Israeli policies in the territories. He predicted in a 2003 New York Review of Books article that if present trends continued, there would be endless terrorism with “results far more terrible than those we are now witnessing.”