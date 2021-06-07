Opinion: Stone-Manning has what it takes to lead BLM

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s responsibility to Americans is substantial. Since 1946, the agency has been charged with managing 245 million acres of public lands across the country. These forests, mountains, rangelands, arctic tundra and deserts contain spectacular panoramas ranging from Alaska’s North Slope to the Florida Keys that belong to all of us. Its primary mission is to secure the health, diversity and productivity of these public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations through the balanced stewardship of the land and its resources.

There could hardly be a more qualified person to lead this important agency than President Biden’s nominee for Bureau of Land Management director, fellow Missoulian Tracy Stone-Manning. Stone-Manning has impressed many of us during her successful career advocating for the sensible stewardship of our nation’s public lands and waters. In all of her roles, she’s demonstrated that she has the quintessential qualities of a great leader. We know she has what it takes to successfully lead the Bureau of Land Management.