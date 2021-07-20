Opinion: Stone-Manning is ideal leader for Bureau of Land Management

We've long known that the best way to tackle tough problems is to listen to folks around the kitchen table or at the local tavern. It’s important to hear them out, to consider their points of view. That kind of collaboration is exactly how Tracy Stone-Manning, President Biden's nominee to lead the Bureau of Land Management, operates. We've known her personally for over 25 years and she has never wavered in trying to find common ground.

She knows the power of listening to all perspectives and opinions, and even talked about the importance of doing so in her hearing before the Senate. That's why the Blackfoot Valley, our home, is better off for her work. As the director of the Clark Fork Coalition, she successfully advocated for the removal of Milltown Dam at the confluence of the Blackfoot and Clark Fork rivers, giving bull trout a path back to their home waters in the Blackfoot. She successfully advocated for clean-up of the Mike Horse mine upstream, after decades of it being a threat to all living creatures downstream. She made the Blackfoot a healthier river and created thousands of jobs doing it.