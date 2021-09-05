Opinion: Stopping methane pollution is the key

On the drive north around Flathead Lake, you can see the destruction of the Boulder 2700 fire: 31 “structures,” including 14 homes, some right on the lake, lie in cinders.

But you step on the gas as soon as you get to the other side of the charred 2,230 acres. You have places to go, people to see, business to take care of.

We Montanans turn our heads from scientific reports, too. Take the sixth assessment by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, released last month, which says 1) these high-intensity fires are a sign that climate change is here, and 2) it’s going to get a lot worse.

“Recent changes in the climate are widespread, rapid, and intensifying, and unprecedented in thousands of years,” the report begins. “Unless there are immediate, rapid, and large-scale reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, limiting warming to 1.5 degrees C will be beyond reach.”

You sigh. It can’t be that bad. We’ll figure it out. Why don’t they invent something? If it gets bad, we’ll just move north. Anyway, what can one person do?

The IPCC report says we can make a huge impact and slow warming by 30% between now and 2050 if we work together to stop methane pollution.