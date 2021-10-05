Opinion: Streano, Parker and Coolidge are the change we need

The Missoula Municipal Court has been under the same leadership for over a decade, run by Judge Kathleen Jenks. Unfortunately, during this time, the municipal court has developed into a system that relies heavily on warrants and incarcerations to address misdemeanor offenses. This pattern results in an ineffective and unfair system that primarily focuses on cycling people through rather than providing support that helps folks from repeating criminal behavior.

The court consists of three judges hand-selected by Judge Jenks and reflects her same heavy-handed approach to misdemeanor criminality that relies unnecessarily on incarceration. This year we have the opportunity to make a change.

The court operates far differently than some of its counterparts, including Justice Court. For Missoulians, outcomes of misdemeanors vary based on where you are charged. If you're charged within city limits, you will deal with a harsher court that relies more on jail. For example, if you are charged with a traffic offense, such as not having insurance or driving on a suspended license, you are more likely to be put in jail in municipal court than across the street in the county's Justice Court. Such disparate outcomes are not just, and we need a municipal court that reflects Missoula's values.