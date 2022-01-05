Opinion: Summoning a new unity for Montanans

The Jan. 6 insurrection occurred 2,000 miles away, but the political rancor that led to that day’s tragic events has become prevalent throughout the country, including here in Montana.

Last year’s partisan rhetoric would make it easy to forget that there’s far more that unites Montanans — Republicans and Democrats, East and West — than divides us. I believe most Montanans would agree that our tax code should promote economic mobility, that every child deserves an excellent education, that working families should be able to afford childcare, healthcare and housing, and that science should be the basis for management of land and wildlife.

Unfortunately, legislation to advance our shared values was too easily thwarted by a vocal minority of Republican lawmakers during the 2021 legislative session. These politicians chose to divide us, to perpetuate the culture wars, and to make Montana feel less like home for our vulnerable communities. However, the last legislative session also showed us what Montanans can achieve when a majority of our lawmakers rise above the partisan fray. Twenty-nine Republicans and all 33 Democrats stood with more than 50,000 Montanans — police officers, teachers, and frontline workers in every city and town — to protect their unions. Lawmakers also reached across the aisle to expand broadband access, increase teachers’ salaries, and bolster funding for community colleges and trade schools. These instances of bipartisanship and constituent-focused policies should be the norm.

Over the last several months, I’ve been meeting with members of Missoula’s delegation to the state Legislature, nonprofit leaders, city council members, and lawmakers throughout the state. It quickly became clear to me that our community has innovative ideas on topics ranging from property-tax relief to affordable housing to clean energy — ideas that will help all Montanans. But to transform these ideas into law, we must focus in 2022 on building consensus and working together.

We have a long history of electing solutions-driven leaders. The writing of our state constitution, 50 years ago this winter, shows how good-faith bipartisanship produces meaningful results for Montanans. After months of debate, 58 Democrats, 36 Republicans, and six Independents, ranging in age from 24 to 73, overcame their differences to create our state constitution. Today, this document safeguards our rights, protects our air and water, and ensures that political power remains vested with the people. Leo Graybill Jr., president of the Montana Constitutional Convention, advised the delegates that “we must be open — open to ideas, open to opinions and to debate.” It’s only when legislators make this effort to understand each other's perspectives that there will be common ground, however narrow it may be, to make real progress on important issues.

Montana’s longtime U.S. Senator and Senate Majority Leader Mike Mansfield said in 1970: “We need to summon ourselves to a new unity. It is not beyond our doing. It can be achieved if we will listen to one another's viewpoint, if we will act towards one another — regardless of our differences — with a degree of decency, understanding and restraint.”

In 2022, we should prove Mansfield’s words true and put behind us the partisan division that led to the tragic events that occurred last Jan. 6 in Washington.

Jonathan Karlen is a Democratic candidate for House District 96. He is a Boone and Crockett Club Wildlife Conservation fellow at the University of Montana and has served as a Max Baucus Leader in the U.S. Senate and a Demmer Scholar with the Legislative Affairs Office of the U.S. Forest Service.

